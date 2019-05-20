  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Alabama governor invokes God in banning nearly all abortions

Monday, May 20th, 2019

Alabama’s Republican governor has signed the most stringent abortion legislation in the nation, making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases.

“To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement after signing it into law on Wednesday.

The law’s sponsors want to give conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court a chance to gut abortion rights nationwide. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,