Alabama governor invokes God in banning nearly all abortions

Alabama’s Republican governor has signed the most stringent abortion legislation in the nation, making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases.

“To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement after signing it into law on Wednesday.

The law’s sponsors want to give conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court a chance to gut abortion rights nationwide. Read more

