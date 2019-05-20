  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Europe needs to ‘stand up’ against far right as Austrian government falls

Monday, May 20th, 2019

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Europe needs to push back against the far right, amid a political crisis that has claimed Austria’s government.

Merkel made the remarks when asked about a scandal engulfing Austria’s anti-immigrant Freedom Party, whose leader Heinz-Christian Strache quit on Saturday as the government’s vice-chancellor.

Strache was secretly recorded reportedly promising a Russian investor government contracts in return for them purchasing a newspaper and supporting his anti-immigrant Freedom Party. Read more

