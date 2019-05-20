  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Fake priest scams dozens of Catholics

Monday, May 20th, 2019

A man who falsely claimed to be a Catholic priest is facing justice in Peru for allegedly scamming over two dozen people.

The church says it has never heard of the man who stole thousands of dollars and administered sacraments.

The man says he worked in a priest in a church where he wasn’t known. He celebrated fake masses in various places. Read more

