Tough choices looming for Catholic parish

A radical shake-up of the Catholic church in Wairarapa could see fewer church buildings, fewer priests, and a shift in the traditional HQ from Masterton.

In a letter to parishes in February, the Archbishop of Wellington Cardinal John Dew directed them to review their churches and presbyteries in response to a "critical situation" with the availability of priests and make "prudent" use of buildings.

