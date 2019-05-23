  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
French mayor offers ‘free Viagra’ to boost local birth rate and save school

Thursday, May 23rd, 2019

A French mayor has issued a decree pledging free handouts of Viagra to all couples in the village – including newcomers – in an unorthodox attempt to boost the local birth rate and keep its school open.

With the number of babies falling, Jean Debouzy, mayor of Montereau, population 650, in the Loiret department south of Paris, decided to take the bull by the horns. Read more

