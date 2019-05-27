  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Hundreds join interfaith bike tour of Christchurch

Monday, May 27th, 2019

An interfaith bike tour celebrated the Christchurch’s cultural and religious diversity by visiting eight spiritual sites across the city on two wheels.

The inaugural Interfaith Memorial Bike Ride was organised on Sunday to bring people together after the tragic mosque shootings on March 15 and there was an air of excitement as we waited in the autumn sunshine. Read more

