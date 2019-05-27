  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Pope Francis once owned a white Lamborghini Huracán

Monday, May 27th, 2019

In November 2017, Pope Francis became the owner of a white Lamborghini Huracán ($250,000), a gift from the Lamborghini board of directors.

Pope Francis auctioned it at Sotheby’s in London, and the proceeds of $800,000 ) went to charitable causes. Read more

