Vatican’s 2018 financial report shows improved transparency

The Vatican’s Financial Information Authority releases its annual report for the 2018 fiscal year, which highlights advances made to increase financial transparency and reduce money-laundering

“The path we are walking upon has become a well-paved and well-regulated one.”

At a press conference on Tuesday, René Brülhart, President of the Vatican’s Financial Information Authority, or AIF, presented the annual financial report for 2018 with those remarks.

He said the Vatican has made several significant achievements regarding financial transparency, including the implementation of a regulatory framework and an improved reporting system. Read more

