‘Egg Boy’ gives donations to survivors of Christchurch shooting

Thursday, May 30th, 2019

An Australian teen who has come to be known as ‘egg boy’ after he”egged” a far-right senator over his offensive comments about the Christchurch mosque attacks says he has donated almost Aus$100,000 (US$69,000) raised for his legal defence, to the victims of the shootings.

William Connolly, nicknamed “Eggboy”, made international headlines when he cracked an egg over controversial then-senator Fraser Anning’s head at a press conference after the massacre of 51 Muslim worshippers. Read more

