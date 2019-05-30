France accepts blame for nuclear tests illness in French Polynesia

France has officially acknowledged that French Polynesians were effectively forced into accepting almost 200 nuclear tests conducted over 30 years and that it is responsible for compensating them for the illnesses caused by the fallout.

The French parliament issued the admission in a bill reforming the status of the collectivity of 118 islands in the South Pacific with MPs saying the change should make it easier for the local population to request compensation for cancer and other illnesses linked to radioactivity. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.