Jesus Strikes Back – gamers play as Hitler and Christchurch mosque gunman

A sick video game that allows players to slaughter gay men, feminists and people of colour has been slammed as a ‘disgrace’ on social media.

Jesus Strikes Back: Judgement Day lets users select characters that appear to be Christchurch gunman Brenton Tarrant, Adolf Hitler and Jesus Christ, among others, before going on a rampage.

A Change.org petition to ban the game has reached more than 3,800 signatures so far after people condemned it for being ‘hate speech’ and branded the developers ‘proud Nazis’.

It is understood that a thousand people have already paid £12 to download the game, which was made available in February this year.

Although released before the New Zealand attack, an update added an Australian character called Brent T, who appears to be the shooter. Continue reading

