  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Samoa church to continue defying govt tax law

Thursday, June 6th, 2019

Ministers from the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa will continue to refuse to pay taxes despite recently enacted laws compelling them to do so.

The matter was not on the agenda for this year’s national conference which ended last week and the church says policy dictates that any resolution can only be revisited after three years. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , ,