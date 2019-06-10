Vatican launches news bulletin in Latin

Students are losing faith in religious higher education, so the evidence suggests. Earlier this year a prime specialist theology and philosophy institution in the UK, Heythrop College, closed its doors after 400 years of teaching. Founded in 1614 by the Society of Jesus, and part of the University of London since 1970, Heythrop had a mission Read more
Israel Folau’s now notorious declaration that queer people (“homosexuals”) are going to hell is not only harmful to our queer and takatāpui youth, it is also theologically incorrect. But it is not just Australia experiencing an overtly public wave of religiously motivated homophobia. Brian Tamaki, controversial leader of Destiny Church and co-founder of the Coalition Read more
Perceptions of Christianity in New Zealand get shaped by the most extreme voices. So who else could the media go to for comment? Quick, name the most prominent New Zealander you can think of who is a Christian. Chances are if you follow the news at all, that the first name that comes to mind Read more
An endocrinologist says New Zealand’s type 2 diabetes drugs are ‘third world’. Why won’t Pharmac fund the medicines experts want? In his early twenties Ben Tawhai was a 120kg lock, playing senior rugby for Otago. In his mid-50s he’s hooked up to a dialysis machine five hours a day, three times a week. “It’s pretty Read more