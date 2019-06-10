  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Vatican launches news bulletin in Latin

Monday, June 10th, 2019

The Vatican is to launch its first radio bulletin in Latin, with translators facing the challenge of how to render modern concepts such as the suicide bomber, mini-skirt and popcorn into the language of Horace and Cicero.

The first five-minute bulletin will be broadcast on Vatican Radio on Saturday, becoming a regular weekly event. Continue reading

