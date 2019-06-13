More churches than pubs in the UK

There are now more church buildings than pubs in the UK, according to figures announced last month by the National Churches Trust.
But the number of churches overall is falling too, just not as fast. Read more
News category: Odd Spot.
Thursday, June 13th, 2019
Tags: churches closed, secularisation
