  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

For My Father’s Kingdom: This powerful, personal film will make you cry

Thursday, June 13th, 2019

At the centre of My Father’s Kingdom, it is Vea Mafile’o’s father, Saia Mafile’o, a South Auckland pensioner with a charismatic personality and deep ties to the church.

Vea turns the camera on her family, and around on herself, to focus on struggling relationships, burning resentments, generational divides and cultural clashes that stretch back decades. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,