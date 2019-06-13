Pell’s new trial: accusers say he failed to protect victim from paedophile

A man abused by notorious paedophile Christian Brother Edward “Ted” Dowlan is suing Cardinal George Pell, alleging the disgraced Cardinal did nothing to protect him.

The man was a student at East Melbourne’s Cathedral College when he was abused by Dowlan, who was first jailed in the 1990s for abusing boys in the 1970s and 1980s.

The lawsuit alleges Pell knew of abuse by notorious Dowlan. The abuse victim alleges Pell was involved in moving Dowlan from school to school, allowing the offending to continue.

Pell was in court earlier this week in a bid to overturn a conviction on five charges of abusing choirboys in 1996.

