Church arsons were ‘a statement against religion’

Jacob Lowenstein’s arsons of two churches was “a determined attempt to make a statement against religion”, said the judge who jailed the 28-year-old for six years nine months.

Judge Saunders said Lowenstein saw his actions as a way of getting back at his father for his strict religious upbringing. He had tried to reach out to his father but felt his father had not been interested in him. Read more

