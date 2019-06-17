Philippine bishops decry China’s ‘continuous bullying’

At least three Filipino Catholic bishops have joined growing protests in Manila against what they described as China’s “continuous bullying of the Philippines.”

Bishop Arturo Bastes of Sorsogon said the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat and the abandonment of its crew by a Chinese vessel last week was a “manifestation” of China’s lack of respect of Philippine sovereignty.

“They have no respect for our territory nor respect for Filipino lives,” said the prelate.

On June 9, a Philippine fishing boat sank near the Reed Bank in the South China Sea after a Chinese fishing vessel reportedly hit it while it was at anchor. Read more

