  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Buddhist Temple with golden statue of David Beckham.

Thursday, June 20th, 2019

There’s a Buddhist temple in Bangkok that has a golden statue of David Beckham himself built into its altar

If you didn’t know it was there, you wouldn’t necessarily it because rather than being a free-standing sculpture like those of the Buddha, Beckham’s image is actually carved into the altar itself. Read more

Watch video

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,