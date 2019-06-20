Saudi teenager arrested at 13 spared from execution

Murtaja Qureiris, the 18-year-old who had been facing the death penalty in Saudi Arabia, has been spared execution and sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The source told CNN that Qureiris, who was arrested at the age of 13 by Saudi authorities, could be released by 2022.

Qureiris’s sentence includes time served since his arrest in 2014, with the four final years on probation, leaving him with three years left in prison. Read more

