St Kevin’s College has a new owner

After more than 90 years, Oamaru’s Catholic school is changing hands.

St Kevin’s College, which has been under Christian Brothers ownership since 1927, will be transferred to the Catholic Diocese of Dunedin later this year.

While the brotherhood appoints its own representative to the school’s board of trustees, it has not had staff at the school for at least the last 20 years. Continue reading

