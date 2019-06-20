Transgender law reform allows official gender to be changed without surgery

Australia’s Victorian Government has reintroduced a bill to Parliament which would make it easier for people to change the gender recorded on their birth certificate to male, female or any other gender descriptor of their choice.

The reform is aimed at improving existing laws, where Victorians can only change their birth certificate after they have undergone gender reassignment surgery.

Tasmania, the Australian Capital Territory, Northern Territory, Western Australia and South Australia have all already removed the requirement for surgery to occur before a birth certificate gender is changed. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.