Third of NZers would consider voting for a conservative or Christian party

Thursday, June 20th, 2019

A third of New Zealand would consider voting for a party with Christian or conservative values at the 2020 election, the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll reveals.

Of those polled, 58 per cent said they would not consider voting for a Christian or conservative party, 33 per cent said they would consider it and eight per cent did not know or refused to answer. Continue reading

