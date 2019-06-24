2019 NZ Budget: Eyebrow-raising $25m to prevent ‘boat people’

The Wellbeing Budget contained a surprise immigration initiative, aimed at stopping ‘boat people’. This isn’t a new risk, so Newsroom’s Laura Walters asks why the big boost now?

The Government has allocated an extra $25 million over four years to prevent people from being smuggled to New Zealand by boat.

It was a surprise new initiative in the 2019 Budget and seemed more in line with what an Australian budget initiative might look like, with its anti-boat people rhetoric. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.