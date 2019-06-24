Tourist douses fire in church with holy water

Vienna’s famous Dominican Church was saved from possible disaster after a tourist spotted two confessional boxes on fire and doused the flames with holy water. Read more
News category: Odd Spot.
Monday, June 24th, 2019
