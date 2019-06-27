  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Austrian women’s football team regrets cancelled Vatican club game

Thursday, June 27th, 2019

Vienna’s FC Mariahilf football team has issued a statement of regret after a friendly with the Vatican women’s football team was cancelled Saturday after several FCM members lifted their jerseys whilst the Vatican anthem was playing, displaying painted ovaries and pro-abortion messages.

The Vatican soccer team, who had been invited to Vienna by FCM, decided not to go ahead with the June 22 match.

“The action of the three players was independently organized and carried out,” FCM stated. “We sincerely apologize to the Vatican team’s players and guests from near and far that the game was not played.” Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , ,