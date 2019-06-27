Evangelicals pledge tens of millions to reelect Trump

Evangelical Christian leaders are promising to pour millions of dollars into President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. While the politician has continually acted decidedly not Christ-like while in office, his willingness to enact their social agenda in exchange for campaign dollars and votes has won him their continued backing.

The Faith and Freedom Coalition has announced they will go all-in for the President, according to The Hill. They claim they will register a million conservative Christian voters and mobilize an army 30 million people nationwide.

“Trump’s support among Christian voters is at an absolute fever pitch right now,” Lance Lemmonds, the group’s communications director said. The group is led by anti-abortion extremist Ralph Reed, who has turned his gaze on LGBTQ rights as a more lucrative cash cow. Read more

