Leaky seminary in Auckland to be fixed

Thursday, June 27th, 2019

The New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference has decided to remediate the leaky building issues faced by Holy Cross Seminary, Ponsonby, at an estimated cost of $7.6 million.

NZCBC president and Auckland Bishop Patrick Dunn said the bishops considered three options: remediate, rebuild or relocate. Continue reading in NZCatholic

