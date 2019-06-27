Pornography in schools: 300,000 searches blocked in four weeks

The Ministry of Education says in a one-month period 300,000 searches for pornographic material were blocked on school networks.

Ministry representatives appeared before the Education and Workforce select committee to discuss a petition calling for better, more inclusive sex education.

Associate deputy secretary Pauline Cleaver said the ministry is working on a plan to give teachers more skills and tools to manage more sensitive issues, such as consent, sexual violence, and the harmful impact of pornography. Read more

