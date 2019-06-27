  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Royal Commission begins public hearings

Thursday, June 27th, 2019

Abuse survivor advocates say they’re cautiously optimistic after hearing promises a new Royal Commission will shine a light on New Zealand’s “dark and uncomfortable shared history”.

At its first public session in Auckland on Tuesday, members of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions pledged to find ways to stop abuse from happening in future. Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,