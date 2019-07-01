There is only one Pope, but Church unity is endangered

There is only one pope leading the Church, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI emphasises.

“The Pope is one, it is Francis,” Benedict said in an interview with an Italian magazine last week.

“The unity of the Church has always been in danger, for centuries,” he continued.

“It has been for all its history. Wars, internal conflicts, centrifugal forces, threats of schisms.

“In the end the awareness that the Church is and must remain united has always prevailed. Its unity has always been stronger than internal struggles and wars.”

Italian journalist Massimo Franco says when the history of what the Pope Emeritus has been doing during what he (Franco) describes as “these secret years” is written:

“… it will not be possible to disregard the highly reserved cardinals and bishops who have come to his door looking for reassurances, and expressing their criticisms and their perplexity towards the current pontificate.”

Franco suggests Benedict has answered these clergy by emphasising the importance of Church unity, noting “Benedict’s obsession with the unity of the Church … is more acute than ever.”

Since retiring from the pontificate, Benedict (92) has led a life of prayer, occasionally consulting with and meeting with his successor, Pope Francis.

Last Saturday marked the 68th anniversary of Benedict’s ordination to the priesthood.

He plans to spend the summer peacefully with the usual visit of his brother Georg and few private meetings with guests for breakfast or lunch, according to ACI Stampa newspaper.

Source

