Burglaries under investigation

A string of recent burglaries in Oamaru appears to have ceased.

Nine burglaries or attempted burglaries were reported to police between May 28 and June 8.

Among the properties reported to have been unlawfully entered were three churches – St Patrick’s Basilica on May 29 or 30, the Orwell St Church between June 1 and 4, and St Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Coquet St on June 4. Nothing was taken. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.