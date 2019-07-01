Joy Cowley a finalist in 2019 Mind Body Spirit Literary Awards

One of New Zealand’s best-loved writers, Dame Joy Cowley, is a finalist in this year’s Ashton Wylie Mind Body Spirit Literary Awards’ Book category for her non-fiction work Veil Over Light.

She joins four other authors from all over the country writing about issues as wide-ranging as global ethics, living cooperatively, mystical and shamanic practice and Māori healing wisdom.

The Awards’ convenor of judges Joan Rosier-Jones says this year’s Book Category entrants were particularly strong.

“It was a difficult decision deciding on a shortlist of five from 42 book entries, many from household-name writers.

“This year’s finalists were selected for their understanding of the Mind Body Spirit genre, the compelling and accessible way they each convey their stories and their books’ excellent production values.

“Each of these books are worthy winners and hold much wisdom for our world,” says Ms Rosier-Jones.

About the Ashton Wylie Charitable Trust

The Ashton Wylie Charitable Trust was set up following Ashton Wylie’s death in 1999.

The Trust’s mandate is to have human relationships as its focus; its main intent is to promote more loving relationships.

Wylie was an Auckland businessman and a philanthropist with a wide range of interests, particularly in the area of personal development and positive relationships.

He believed that if one wanted to change the world, one had to first change oneself.

Changes are then made by example as, ultimately, one can change for the better those others who reside within one’s sphere of influence.

