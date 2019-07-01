  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Memorial ribbons trashed at Auckland Cathedral

Monday, July 1st, 2019

Only minutes after a hearing of the Royal Commission into child abuse wrapped up, a man was removing abuse survivors’ memorial ribbons at nearby St Patrick’s Cathedral.

The bizarre incident on Tuesday followed ongoing controversy about the destruction of "loud fences" which commemorate abuse victims.

