  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Pope Francis reinstates falsely accused Indian cardinal to diocese

Monday, July 1st, 2019

Pope Francis has restored full administrative powers of the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, in Kerala to Cardinal George Alencherry.

The Cardinal was temporarily suspended following the start of a judicial proceeding that saw him involved in an alleged illegal sale of land belonging to the local Church.

The Cardinal has been definitively acquitted of all charges. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , , ,