Dalai Lama apologises for saying female successor must be attractive

The office of the Dalai Lama has said that he is “deeply sorry” for again saying that his successor could only be a woman if she was also attractive.

The Spiritual Leader of Tibetan Buddhism, 83, made the remarks in a wide-ranging interview with the BBC last week.

In 2015, he first said that while he would welcome a female Dalai Lama, she would be “not much use” unless she was “very attractive.”

BBC News reporter Rajini Vaidyanathan asked the religious leader whether he still stood by the remarks in an interview published last Thursday.

“If a female Dalai Lama comes, she should be more attractive,” he reiterated. Read more

