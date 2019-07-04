Pope to canonise British Catholic luminary John Henry Newman

Cardinal John Henry Newman, one of the most influential and controversial Christian figures of the 19th century and a leading Anglican before converting to Catholicism, will be made a saint, the Vatican said on Monday.

Canonisation will take place at the Vatican on October 13, it said in a statement, after Pope Francis decreed recognition of a healing miracle attributed to Newman’s intercession.

“Cardinal Newman had a major impact on Catholic theology and on education worldwide, making him a truly global Briton,” said Sally Axworthy, the British Ambassador to the Vatican. Read more

