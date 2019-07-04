  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Pope to canonise British Catholic luminary John Henry Newman

Thursday, July 4th, 2019

Cardinal John Henry Newman, one of the most influential and controversial Christian figures of the 19th century and a leading Anglican before converting to Catholicism, will be made a saint, the Vatican said on Monday.

Canonisation will take place at the Vatican on October 13, it said in a statement, after Pope Francis decreed recognition of a healing miracle attributed to Newman’s intercession.

“Cardinal Newman had a major impact on Catholic theology and on education worldwide, making him a truly global Briton,” said Sally Axworthy, the British Ambassador to the Vatican. Read more

