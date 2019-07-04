  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Radio Rhema record collection sells for $5001

Thursday, July 4th, 2019

The Christian radio station Radio Rhema has sold off its collection of about 7000 records at auction to a Hamilton couple for $5001.

The records, collected over about 40 years, were not being used so went on sale on Trade Me with a $1200 reserve after the station decided it needed to free up space. Read more

