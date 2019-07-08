Child Poverty Begins in the Womb

Why is the Prime Minister ignoring the poverty of children in the womb?

Since she became Prime Minister nearly 19,000 innocent and defenceless children have been violently killed in their mother’s womb.

Right to Life commends the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern who is also the Minister for Child Poverty Reduction for her passionate commitment to reduce child poverty in New Zealand. Why then is she ignoring the utter poverty of unwanted unborn children, our most vulnerable children?

The Prime Minister stated in an opinion article that she wrote for Children’s Day 3rd March 2019, “one of our goals and aspirations as a Government is to make New Zealand the best place in the world to be a child, but we can always do more. The way we treat children, says so much about what kind of country we are.”

Right to Life agrees and asks then what sort of country are we when the government authorises and funds the violent killing of an average of 35 children every day? Why too does the Prime Minister discriminate against our unborn children the most vulnerable of our children? Human life begins at conception; at the moment of conception, a new human being, a child, the weakest and most defenceless member of the human family is created. That child is a unique and unrepeatable miracle of God’s loving creation.

Why does the Prime Minister not recognise that the greatest poverty that could be inflicted on a child is to be violently deprived of life before it is born? This is a crime against humanity and a burden on the conscience of the nation.

The Prime Minister in 2018 introduced the Child Poverty Reduction bill which had as its objective to encourage a focus on child poverty reduction and provide a commitment by Government to address child well-being. The bill was passed in December 2018. There is no provision in this Act to recognise the poverty inflicted on unborn children.

It is the duty of government not only to reduce child poverty but to prohibit the killing of children both born and unborn. The Prime Minister, however, who believes that smacking a child is a crime, believes that killing an unborn child should not be a crime and should be a “reproductive choice for women”. It is her intention to facilitate the killing of children before birth by removing “unwanted” unborn children from the protection of the Crimes Act. Under her proposal, they will be able to be killed with impunity under the Health Act as a “reproductive health service”.

Right to Life requests that the Prime Minister ceases discriminating against our unborn children and revokes her plan to decriminalise the killing of the unborn.

Ken Orr,

Spokesperson,

Right to Life

