Libya Migrant Center attach intolerable: Pope Franics

Pope Francis has said that the international community shouldn’t tolerate acts of violence like the air attack that recently struck a detention center for migrants in Libya.

Francis prayed for the victims of the strike, which on Wednesday killed at least 44 people and wounded dozens, in what the UN said could amount to a war crime.

The pontiff also said he hoped “humanitarian corridors for the most needing migrants are organised in a concerted and extensive way.” Continue reading

