Salvation Army to trial free GP clinic in West Auckland

The Salvation Army is to trial a free GP clinic in West Auckland because it says there’s an immediate demand for it.

It is holding the clinic once a week over July at the army’s Waitākere centre.

We want to respond to those most in need and we will also continue to support people, advocate for them to ensure that they do get other services, but this is something we are just trialling and to really take the edge of those in most need,” Director of community ministries Jono Bell said.

