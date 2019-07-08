Video about Catholic prison chaplains released

The New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference has released a video on Catholic Prison Chaplaincy in New Zealand, to raise awareness around the work of the Church in our prisons.

Interviews with four Catholic prison chaplains provide some insights into their experiences working with communities within our prisons.

As well as the day-to-day chaplaincy role of providing pastoral care, providing access to the Sacraments, communion services and other church services, Prison Chaplains also ensure that the prisoners have access to Bibles and other religious references, materials and spiritual literature.

Click here to watch video

Click here to read the full press release

Supplied

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.