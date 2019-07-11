  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Number of suicides reaches 10-year peak, new data reveals

Thursday, July 11th, 2019

New Zealand had the highest number of suicides in 10 years in 2016, according to the latest provisional data released by the Ministry of Health.

It was up from 529 in 2015, and 510 in 2014.

Males were the most represented in the figures, with 412 committing suicide in 2016, compared to 141 females. Continue reading

