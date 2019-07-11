  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
First baby in the U.S. born from transplanted womb of dead donor

Thursday, July 11th, 2019

The Cleveland Clinic in Ohio says it has delivered the first baby in North America from a womb transplanted from a dead donor.

Uterine transplants have enabled more than a dozen women to give birth, usually with wombs donated from a living donor such as a friend or a relative. In December, doctors in Brazil reported the world’s first birth using a deceased donor’s womb.

“Through this research, we aim to make these extraordinary events ordinary for the women who choose this option,” transplant surgeon Andreas Tzakis said. Read more

