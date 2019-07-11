First baby in the U.S. born from transplanted womb of dead donor

The Cleveland Clinic in Ohio says it has delivered the first baby in North America from a womb transplanted from a dead donor.

Uterine transplants have enabled more than a dozen women to give birth, usually with wombs donated from a living donor such as a friend or a relative. In December, doctors in Brazil reported the world’s first birth using a deceased donor’s womb.

“Through this research, we aim to make these extraordinary events ordinary for the women who choose this option,” transplant surgeon Andreas Tzakis said. Read more

