$3m grant for NZ’s first 100% recycled plastic food packaging

Monday, July 15th, 2019

The government is investing $3 million in the creation of New Zealand’s first 100 percent recycled plastic food packaging range.

Ms Sage said recycling plastics for food containers was part of an effective response to China’s National Sword policy that restricted the amount of waste imports it accepted. Read more

