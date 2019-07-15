  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
New app brings an endless stream of Catholic music

Monday, July 15th, 2019

A new app, Great Catholic Music, will give listeners access to wonderful sacred music, 24 hours a day! Great Catholic Music is a streaming service that echoes the sentiment of St. Augustine when he said, “He who sings prays twice.” Read more

