Venezuela bishops: ‘the nation needs a change of direction now’

In order to begin to reverse the dramatic situation in which Venezuela finds itself, the Venezuelan bishops claim a political change of direction is urgently needed.

“Faced with the reality of an illegitimate and bankrupt government,” Venezuela is crying for “a change of direction, a return to the Constitution,” they say.

A message issued at the end of the Plenary Assembly of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Venezuela said this change requires “the exit of the person who exercises power in an illegitimate manner and an election, as soon as possible, of a new President of the Republic”.

The elections, the bishops stress, must however be free and respond to the will of the people.

