Legalising marijuana just asking for trouble says long serving Headmaster

When you were conceived, there were millions of sperm competing to fertilize a waiting ovum. One did so. Every other combination of sperm and ovum would have been a different person. The one moment in the whole history of the universe when any of them could have come into existence passed at that moment. They
It is no secret that Pope Francis is getting pushback from certain corners of the church these days. The church in the United States has been infected by the same harshness and polarization that inflame our politics. Our faith is challenged by ongoing polemics between Catholics labeled progressive and conservative. The due reverence afforded the papacy
A study by the IFO think tank in Munich found that electric vehicles in Germany emit 11 – 28 percent more carbon dioxide than their diesel counterparts. The study considered the production of batteries as well as the German electricity mix in making this determination. Germany spent thousands of euros on electric car subsidies per
Please don't kill me. That was my first reaction to the End of Life Choice Bill that the polls show most of the population agrees with. Of course, although I'm in my mid-sixties, I'm reasonably hale and hearty and surrounded by people I know and love in a warm house by the sea. I am