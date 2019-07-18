  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Legalising marijuana just asking for trouble says long serving Headmaster

Thursday, July 18th, 2019

A Catholic secondary school headmaster is opposed to the legalising marijuana referendum due to be held at the 2020 General Election.

St Paul’s College, Ponsonby, headmaster Kieran Fouhy said that legalising cannabis, when New Zealand already has an issue with alcohol, is just asking for trouble. Continue reading in NZCatholic

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,