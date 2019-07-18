Mercy sisters honored for efforts to help New Hampshire end death penalty

A group of Mercy sisters has been honored by the New Hampshire Coalition Against the Death Penalty for the key role they played in making New Hampshire the 21st state in the country to abolish the death penalty.

Sisters Eileen Brady, Mary Ellen Foley and Madonna Moran received the recognition on behalf of their community at a celebration in Concord June 22.

The New Hampshire Sisters of Mercy have long played an active role in opposing the death penalty. In December 1997, they adopted a “Corporate Stand Against the Death Penalty” and since then many sisters have served on committees, petitioned legislators, written letters to newspaper editors, testified at legislative hearings, participated in rallies and prayer vigils and prayed that the death penalty would be replaced by restorative justice. Read more

