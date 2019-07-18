World Cup Cricket: Allah was with us

When Irish-born England captain Eoin Morgan was asked by a reporter whether the ‘luck of the Irish’ had helped the team win the World Cup, he responded: “We had Allah with us. I spoke to Aadil he said Allah is definitely with us.”

Adil Rashid is one of two Muslims in the team.

The world champions have been praised for the diverse makeup of their squad. Captain Eoin Morgan is Irish born, batsman Ben Stokes is originally from New Zealand, bowler Jofra Archer is of Barbadian heritage, Jason Roy hails from South Africa, while both Rashid and Ali are of Pakistani descent. Read more

